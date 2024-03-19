2,084 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $159.46. The stock had a trading volume of 896,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
