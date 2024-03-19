1,777 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 278,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

