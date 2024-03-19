17,700 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.