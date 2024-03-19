17,209 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,426 shares. The company has a market cap of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

