1,625 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 394,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,506. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

