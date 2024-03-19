1,520 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.48. 779,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

