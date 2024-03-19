13,590 Shares in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000.
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Stock Performance
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 198,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.
FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.