13,590 Shares in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000.

FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 198,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

