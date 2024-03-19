1,190 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.80. 2,118,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,969. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

