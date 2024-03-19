113,585 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.19% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 140,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

