100,138 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 201,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,882. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

