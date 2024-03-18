Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,553. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

