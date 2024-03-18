Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 25%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 157,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 22,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Zimtu Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

