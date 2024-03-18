Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $285.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

