ZClassic Price Up 51.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $685,270.67 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00070823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.