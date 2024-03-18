Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. 4,164,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

