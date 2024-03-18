YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.27

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 5450228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

