Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Up 6.6%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 134,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 152,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $508.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

