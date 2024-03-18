Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.88

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.88 and last traded at $128.88, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.
Xylem Price Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Xylem
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 59.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
