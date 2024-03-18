WW International’s (WW) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 7,694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $10,379,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 370,346 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WW International by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

