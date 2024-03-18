WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 367.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,973. The firm has a market cap of $203.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

