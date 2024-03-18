Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $11.05 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,839,527,396 coins and its circulating supply is 87,839,520,353 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,844,852,818.2812. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12499735 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,563,259.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

