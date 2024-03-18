Wrapped BNB Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $545.18 or 0.00811456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $512.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,886,941 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

