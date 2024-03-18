WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.58 million and $12.80 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004547 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02227308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

