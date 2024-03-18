WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.97

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 2090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

