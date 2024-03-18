Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 37,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $330.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $228.25 and a 1 year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.