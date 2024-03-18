Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

