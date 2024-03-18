Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15,774.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 11.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $69,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

