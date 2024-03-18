Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

