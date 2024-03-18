Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $48.58 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

