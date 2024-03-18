Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $350.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.34. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $353.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

