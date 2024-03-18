Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.