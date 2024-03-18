Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

HubSpot stock opened at $606.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.49 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

