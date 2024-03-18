Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $283.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $292.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

