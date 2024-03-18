Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $146.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.06.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $292.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.