Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.06.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,622. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

