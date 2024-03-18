Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.41. The company had a trading volume of 392,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,698. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.