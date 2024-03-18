Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 680.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

