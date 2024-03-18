Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

