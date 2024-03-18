Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tri-Continental worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,574. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

