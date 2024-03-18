Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $395.60. 899,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,831. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $237.58 and a one year high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

