Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

NKE traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

