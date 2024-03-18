Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.