Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $212.26. 374,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

