Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,875,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,867,000 after buying an additional 766,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.89. 1,074,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

