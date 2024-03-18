Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

