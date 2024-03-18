Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.97. 21,275,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,087,137. The firm has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

