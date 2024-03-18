Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.95. 1,183,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,831. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

