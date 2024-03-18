Whitener Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 21,987.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 522,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,712. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

