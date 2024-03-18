Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 932 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

