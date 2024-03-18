WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and $2.63 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00123835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

